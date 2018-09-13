2.0 teaser photos: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar look fierce as Chitti and Crow Man

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0’s teaser was released recently. The promo is a visual spectacle and this really shouldn’t be a shocker since the budget of the movie is reportedly over Rs 540 crore. 2.0 will see Bollywood star Akshay battle against Rajini’s Chitti. Interestingly, the film marks Khiladi Kumar’s foray in the South film industry.
The movie is set to release on November 29, 2018, and has been directed by S Shankar who had earlier stated that the film is a “socio-fantasy.” Not only is 2.0 the most expensive film of the country, but it is also being touted as the second-costliest film of Asia. The movie also stars Amy Jackson in a significant role.
Check out stills from the 2.0 teaser here:
