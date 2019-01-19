2.0 receives Golden Reel Award nominations in two categories

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is continuing to make waves. The film has been nominated a Golden Reel Award for Sound Editing in the Foreign Language Feature category. As per Variety, the film has also received a nomination in the Feature Film: Foreign category. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who worked on 2.0, took to Twitter to share the news. He described the nomination as “highest recognition in Sound Design”.

He tweeted, “Absolutely delighted to announce #2Point0 is nominated for the highest recognition in Sound Design , Golden Reel Award at @mpseorg in USA, I’m elated… Indian Cinema march forward… thank you so much #TeamCanaries @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @rajinikanth.”

Absolutely delighted to announce #2Point0 is nominated for the highest recognition in Sound Design , Golden Reel Award at @mpseorg in USA, I’m elated… Indian Cinema march forward… thank you so much #TeamCanaries @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/cLb9UYWkph — resul pookutty (@resulp) January 19, 2019

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Resul Pookutty said, “Through 2.0, Indian cinema had introduced a new format of sound to the world cinema. This recognition is the greatest affirmation to the technical innovation me and my team has achieved through this film and thereby a proud moment for Indian cinema.”

Resul Pookutty was widely applauded for his use of the 4D SRL sound in 2.0. It was the first time this technology was being used in Indian cinema. He has revolutionized the way ‘sound’ is perceived in movies through his tireless contributions. He has won the highest accolades for his work including an Academy Award, BAFTA and was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government.

Shankar’s sci-fi magnum-opus and the most expensive film ever made, 2.0 has grossed Rs 500 crores, making it the all-time highest earning movie in terms of box-office collections. The film starred Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles and had music by AR Rahman.