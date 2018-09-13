2.0 teaser LIVE UPDATES: A sneak peek at Rajinikanth starrer to be released at 9 am

2.0 teaser live updates: After Kaala, Rajinikanth returns to the big screen with a bang in 2.0. 2.0 teaser live updates: After Kaala, Rajinikanth returns to the big screen with a bang in 2.0.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 2.0’s teaser will be out today at 9 am. After starring in the critically acclaimed Kaala, Rajinikanth is all set to grace the big screen again, this time in Shankar’s highly-anticipated VFX spectacle 2.0. The movie also stars Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. The actor will be seen playing Dr Richard, aka Crow Man in the film. After having seen several delays due to various reasons, 2.0 is expected to release in November 2018.

The Hindi version of the movie will be presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.

2.0 is being touted as the ‘spiritual successor’ to the 2010 Rajinikanth blockbuster Enthiran. The film has been shot in Tamil as well as Hindi and is reportedly being dubbed in 13 other languages as well.