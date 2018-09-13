2.0 teaser LIVE UPDATES: A sneak peek at Rajinikanth starrer to be released at 9 am

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 2.0’s teaser will be out today at 9 am. After starring in the critically acclaimed Kaala, Rajinikanth is all set to grace the big screen again, this time in Shankar’s highly-anticipated VFX spectacle 2.0. The movie also stars Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. The actor will be seen playing Dr Richard, aka Crow Man in the film. After having seen several delays due to various reasons, 2.0 is expected to release in November 2018.
The Hindi version of the movie will be presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.
2.0 is being touted as the ‘spiritual successor’ to the 2010 Rajinikanth blockbuster Enthiran. The film has been shot in Tamil as well as Hindi and is reportedly being dubbed in 13 other languages as well.
The theatrical release of the film was delayed multiple times since last April due to the post-production reasons. "Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018. #2Point0(sic)," the director wrote on his Twitter page recently.
2.0 has been in the production for nearly three years now and has cost over Rs 100 crore more than the initially estimated budget of Rs 400 crore. The special effects work of 2.0 had been outsourced to many leading studios around the world. "#2point0 is an effort unlimited of more than 3,000 technicians around the world. Teaser in 3 days!(sic)," Shankar had tweeted earlier.
It was not the first time that 2.0 had fallen victim to such online leaks. It may be recalled that the alien-esque look of Akshay Kumar was leaked online way before his character posters were officially released. A couple of other stills of Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson from the movie also found its way to the internet.
It's worth noting that the pre-VFX version of the teaser was leaked online earlier this year giving a rude shock to the filmmakers. The source of the leak was said to be the birthday bash of Lyca Productions chairman K Subaskaran. The unfinished teaser was screened at the birthday party for select guests, paving the way for the piracy.
In a first, 2.0 has been directly shot using 3D cameras. It is a departure from the usual practice of shooting a film in 2D format and converting it into 3D later inside the studios. The 3D version of the teaser will be screened at select cinema halls in India. "This is an exciting attempt and watching the teaser in 3D will be never seen before gigantic experience," the filmmakers said in a statement earlier.
2.0, a sequel to blockbuster Enthiran, stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. British model-actor Amy Jackson plays the female lead. With a budget of over Rs 500 crore, 2.0 has been made using the state-of-the-art filmmaking technology. It is expected to push the boundaries in making large-scale VFX films in India.