Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to hit screens on November 29

Much awaited Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 will hit screens on November 29, 2018.

2.0 director Shankar took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to announce the release date. He wrote on Twitter, “Hi everyone. At last the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the VFX shots. The movie will release on Nov 29th, 2018. #2Point0”

Produced by Lyca Productions, the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran is, reportedly, made at a cost of more than Rs 400 crore, making it the costliest Indian film to date. The broadcast rights of 2.0 have already been bagged by Zee group for an astronomical price of Rs 110 crore. It is the highest price ever paid for the satellite rights of a regional film.

Lyca Productions also shared 2.0’s release date on Twitter, “With Great Pride and Immense Excitement announcing the release date of our #MagnumOpus #2Point0 – 🔥 November 29Th, 2018. Gear up to view the Ultimate Clash 🔥 #GoodOrEvil #WhoDecides @shankarshanmugh @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @arrahman @iamAmyJackson #2Point0FromNov29”

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay, 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan. The film has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

While Rajinikanth will be seen as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti once again, Akshay will play the evil scientist Dr Richard in 2.0. Amy will also be seen in an important role.

Talking about working with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, who makes his Kollywood debut with 2.0, had earlier said, “Once, we were just sitting on the set, waiting for the next shot and he (Rajinikanth) brushed some dirt off his pants. The entire unit was awestruck by how stylishly he did it. Everything he does is so stylish. I even enjoyed getting punched by him.”

