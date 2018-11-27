2.0: Mobile phone operators demand ban on Rajinikanth starrer

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has demanded a ban against the release of 2.0. In its complaint against the film, the association of telecom operators has accused the film of promoting “obscurantist and anti-scientific attitudes towards mobile phone, towers and mobile services.”

According to Economic Times, COAI has written to the Central Board of Film Certification and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requesting to revoke the permission for film’s public screening until its complaint is heard. It has also asked for a ban on 2.0’s teaser, trailer and promotional videos with immediate effect.

“The movie falsely depicts mobile phones and mobile towers as harmful to living creatures and the environment including birds and human beings,” COAI has alleged in its complaint.

COAI’s move comes with less than 60 hours for the film’s release. After being postponed multiple times, 2.0 is now set to hit the screens worldwide this Thursday. The advance booking for the film has already begun on a strong note.

Judging from the trailers, Akshay Kumar plays a supervillain who despises cell phone users. “Every person who owns a cell phone is a murderer,” says Akshay’s character in the trailer.

2.0 is director Shankar’s most ambitious project, made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore. It is also the country’s first film to be shot directly with 3D cameras. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film is expected to shatter box office records when it opens in cinemas on November 29.