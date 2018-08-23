2.0 leaked video shows Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson dancing to AR Rahman song

2.0’s leaked video mainly focuses on Amy Jackson introducing her as the female lead “in the most expensive Indian film ever made.” 2.0’s leaked video mainly focuses on Amy Jackson introducing her as the female lead “in the most expensive Indian film ever made.”

A small clip from a BBC news report about upcoming sci-fi film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, has surfaced online. The video report shot during the shooting of a song featuring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson gives us a glimpse of the state-of-the-art technology used in the much-awaited film.

The leaked video mainly focuses on Amy introducing her as the female lead “in the most expensive Indian film ever made.” And it also has an interview with top Hollywood technician Ray Hannisian, a 3D stereographer. Ray claims that working on the project was a dream come true moment for him. “This is the gig I have been dreaming of (for 50 years). These cameras are the most precise I think that has ever been built,” Ray says in the video.

The usual practice in India is to shoot the film as 2D and convert it into the 3D format. However, 2.0 is the first Indian film to be shot directly with 3D cameras that puts itself in a class apart from all the 3D films that have been made in the country so far.

“I don’t want to disparage Hollywood, but I’m having more fun over here than I ever did there,” Ray adds.

The video also shows Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in their costumes along with a group of dancers moving in sync to composer AR Rahman’s rock beats in Endhira Logathu Sundariye song.

2.0 is being made on a whopping budget of more than Rs 400 crore, which makes it the second most expensive film in Asia. The movie, which has been postponed multiple times due to post-production reasons, is finally getting to hit the screens on November 29 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd