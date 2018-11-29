2.0 movie leak: Lyca Productions asks fans to report pirated links

Despite many steps being taken by the producers of Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, they have not been able to save the film from getting pirated or leaked. The film was on Thursday leaked online by Tamilrockers, a torrent website that hosts pirated copies of films. Following the leak, Lyca Productions issued a statement urging fans to report every pirated link they come across.

The production house took to Twitter and wrote, “Hardwork of 4 yrs, crores of money, efforts of 1000s of technicians – all to give you a visual spectacle you can watch, love and enjoy in THEATRES! Do not spoil the experience. SAY NO TO PIRACY! Send all pirated links to antipiracy@aiplex.com & help Tamil cinema shine!”

Soon after the tweet, fans started to report pirated links on the said email address.

One of the fans mentioned, “I found one link and send the link to that piracy email…Just now watched movie in 3D ….Pride of Indian cinema. SAY NO TO PIRACY”

Another fan mentioned, “Block this two sites first. There will not be any piracy. Tamikrockers.net and tamilmv.app . tamilmv site now has uploaded full movie with original audio. I think all movies should be released only in 3d in future. So that pirated prints pple cannot see.”

Some fans also hailed 2.0 and said it should be watched in the 3D format at theaters.

The makers had earlier filed a plea at the Madras High Court, which directed 37 internet service providers (ISPs) to block over 12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of Tamil movies. Lyca’s counsel Vijayan Subramanian had produced an extensive list of 12,564 illegal websites out of which 2,000 websites were found to be operated by Tamilrockers.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is India’s most expensive film made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore. The film stars Akshay Kumar in a negative role while Rajinikanth once again plays scientist Vaseegaran and robot Chitti. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson.