2.0 full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers, Rajinikanth fans discourage piracy

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 was on Thursday leaked online by Tamilrockers, the notorious torrent website that hosts pirated copies of films. Fans are enraged and are urging authorities to take action against Tamilrockers.

Advertising

The leak occurred despite the Madras High Court directing 37 internet service providers (ISPs) to block over 12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of Tamil movies. The list included more than 2,000 websites operated by Tamilrockers.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is India’s most expensive film, with a budget exceeding over Rs 500 crore.

2.0 print on tamilrockers. Please take action #2pointo — pradeep2.0📵 (@kpradeep472) November 29, 2018

Rajinikanth assumes the double role of scientist Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti which he first played in the 2010 film Enthiran. Akshay Kumar plays a mysterious technological monster who unleashes terror upon the city. The movie also stars Amy Jackson.

Tamilrockers has been a source of worry for production houses and distributors in south India. They have consistently leaked and uploaded movies and TV shows a few hours after their release, and often in high definition (HD) resolution.

Read this news in Tamil | Malayalam | Bengali | Hindi

Advertising

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan was also leaked by Tamilrockers. Vijay starrer Sarkar was also the website’s victim.

Besides Indian titles, Hollywood movies like Venom and various international shows have also found their way on the site.