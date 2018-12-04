2.0 box office collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s film earns Rs 111 crore

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0’s Hindi version earned Rs 13.75 crore to take the total to Rs 111 crore. The movie had earned Rs 95 crore over its four day weekend.

Advertising

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist Pakshi Raja. It is a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran. Rajinikanth reprises the role of scientist Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the latest box office figures on his Twitter account. He said, “#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]… Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “After packing an impressive total in its *extended* opening weekend, #2Point0 stays SUPER-STRONG on the crucial Mon… Collecting double digits on a working day [Mon] – without enhanced ticket rates – indicates it has stamina to perform well on weekdays. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]… Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2018

After packing an impressive total in its *extended* opening weekend, #2Point0 stays SUPER-STRONG on the crucial Mon… Collecting double digits on a working day [Mon] – without enhanced ticket rates – indicates it has stamina to perform well on weekdays. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2018 Advertising

2.0 received mixed critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval, with the appearance of Akshay’s Pakshiraja, a good man turned bad, out of fear and justifiable anger. The Bird Man will do anything to save his feathery friends, even if it means killing and smashing his way through buildings and cell towers and people who like their hand-sets.”

She added, “Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”

Globally, too, 2.0 is making waves. It has grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide. This is just the beginning, and before its theatrical run ends, we might see many more records being broken