2.0 box office collection Day 19: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi version inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0 is unstoppable at the box office despite new releases. The film has ended its second weekend on a good note. The Akshay Kumar starrer remains a crowd puller as its Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 183.75 crore until now.

It seems there is no stopping the film at the box office. However, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero hitting the screens on December 21, there are chances that the film will slow down.

The Shankar directorial is the most expensive Indian film ever made with a budget of over Rs 500 crore. While the Hindi dubbed version is yet to cross the Rs 200 crore benchmark, it has managed to gross over Rs 600 crore worldwide. However, despite breaking box office records, it lags behind Baahubali: The Conclusion.

After conquering the Indian box office, the 2.0 makers are eyeing a China release in 2019. The dubbed and subtitled version of 2.0 will release in 10,000 theaters with 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in May 2019.

2.0, which is a sequel to 2010 release Enthiran, also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote, “2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay Kumar, and a Rajinikanth coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit.”