2.0 box office collection Day 18: Rajinikanth film survives despite competition

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0’s Hindi dubbed version is still surviving at the box office. It has grossed Rs 177.75 crore so far. The Shankar directorial is reportedly the most expensive Indian film to date, and thus it needs all the money it can get.

2.0 is a spiritual successor to Enthiran, a 2010 film that was also directed by Shankar. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Chitti and Vaseegaran in 2.0.

Akshay Kumar stars as the primary antagonist, Pakshi Raja. AR Rahman has given the film’s music.

2.0 inspired mixed critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2 stars. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval, with the appearance of Akshay’s Pakshiraja, a good man turned bad, out of fear and justifiable anger. The Bird Man will do anything to save his feathery friends, even if it means killing and smashing his way through buildings and cell towers and people who like their hand-sets.”

She added, “Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”

2.0’s visual effects, the reason behind the film’s sky-high budget, has received lot of praise and they are also likely responsible for the film’s longevity.

Overseas, too, 2.0 is doing well. The movie crossed Rs 600 crore mark worldwide recently, surpassing the lifetime worldwide business of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which had earned Rs 560 crore.

Now, the makers are eyeing a Chinese release. Of late, Indian films like Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan have done well in China.