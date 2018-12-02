2.0 box office collection Day 3: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi dubbed version earns Rs 63.25 crore

Rajinikanth’s big-budget action film 2.0 is ruling the Indian box office. The Shankar directorial’s Hindi version has been able to mint Rs 63.25 crore at the box office. The film showed a good growth at the box office on Saturday with Rs 25 crore collection.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the Hindi version of 2.0. He posted on Twitter, “#2Point0 jumps on Day 3 [Sat]… Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 23.46%… Circuits that were performing okay/low have picked up… Day 4 [Sun] should witness further growth… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr. Total: ₹ 63.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

Also starring Akshay Kumar in an antagonist role, 2.0 has received mixed reactions at the box office.

#2Point0 jumps on Day 3 [Sat]… Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 23.46%… Circuits that were performing okay/low have picked up… Day 4 [Sun] should witness further growth… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr. Total: ₹ 63.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2018

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval, with the appearance of Akshay’s Pakshiraja, a good man turned bad, out of fear and justifiable anger. The Bird Man will do anything to save his feathery friends, even if it means killing and smashing his way through buildings and cell towers and people who like their hand-sets.

She continued, “Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”

Advertising

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala pegged the worldwide wide collection of 2.0 in 2 days at Rs 190 crore.

Director Shankar recently took to Twitter to express his happiness over the response to 2.0. He wrote, “My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0.”