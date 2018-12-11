2.0 box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s film remains unaffected by new releases

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is unstoppable at the box office. The film has successfully passed the second-weekend test, despite new releases. The film’s Hindi dubbed version faced competition from Kedarnath, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. However, the new release did not slow down the Shankar directorial.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#2Point0 put up a super-strong total in Weekend 2… Growth on second Sat [56.41%] and second Sun [31.15%] help put up an impressive total… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 166.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

With no major release this weekend, 2.0 is expected to continue its good run.

Apart from minting money, 2.0 has broken several records. It has crossed Rs 600 crore within 11 days of its release. 2.0 is also the third movie to cross 5 million dollar mark at the US box office.

The film’s box office numbers are expected to double up after it releases in China in May 2019.

The film received mixed response from the critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Shankar did have the kernel of a good idea. Cell phone usage has reached epidemic proportions. It is not only re-wiring our brains and the way we communicate, but also creating environmental damage caused by cell tower radiation. Except by the time this crucial element kicks in, half the film is over. You sit through the deathly familiar nexus of greedy corporates and politicians bartering bribes and bandwidth, wondering why Rajini is being strangely subdued.”