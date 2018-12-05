2.0 box office collection Day 6: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi version earns Rs 122.50 crore

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is staying strong on weekdays as well. The Hindi dubbed version of the film grossed Rs 11.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 122.50 crore. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a spiritual successor to 2010 film Enthiran. It is the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures of 2.0 on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#2Point0 sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Double digits yet again on Day 6 [Tue]… The trending on weekdays is EXCELLENT… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave 2.0 2 stars. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval, with the appearance of Akshay’s Pakshiraja, a good man turned bad, out of fear and justifiable anger. The Bird Man will do anything to save his feathery friends, even if it means killing and smashing his way through buildings and cell towers and people who like their hand-sets.”

She added, “Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”

While the start of the week was strong, it remains to be seen whether the film can maintain the pace over the next few days.