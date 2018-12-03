2.0 box office collection Day 4: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi version earns Rs 95 crore

The Hindi dubbed version of 2.0, the extravaganza starring Rajinikanth, has earned Rs 95 crore so far. The Shankar directorial, which also stars Akshay Kumar, is the most expensive Indian film to date, reportedly costing over Rs 500 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account. He said, “#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend… Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic… Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: ₹ 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “While #2Point0 nears ₹ 100 cr mark after an impressive *extended* opening weekend, the real test for the film begins from today [Mon] onwards… It will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays… Mon to Thu – the weekdays – are crucial.”

Rajinikanth’s characters from the 2010 film Enthiran, the scientist Vaseegaran and his look-alike robot Chitti return for the film. Amy Jackson plays the role of an android robot that is similar to Chitti. A new threat in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Pakshiraja forces Vaseegaran to reassemble Chitti to face him and save the city.

2.0 received a mixed critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars in a mixed review. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval, with the appearance of Akshay’s Pakshiraja, a good man turned bad, out of fear and justifiable anger. The Bird Man will do anything to save his feathery friends, even if it means killing and smashing his way through buildings and cell towers and people who like their hand-sets.”

She added, “Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”

It remains to be seen whether 2.0 will earn enough to recover its gargantuan budget. The beginning is encouraging enough but maintaining this pace would be difficult. The film’s much-touted visual effects seems to have inspired a positive reaction among audiences and this may carry the film through the next few weeks.