2.0 box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi dubbed version earns Rs 38.25 crore

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is dominating the box office. Even its dubbed Hindi version is giving a fantastic performance. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie opened at Rs 20.25 crore at the box office. On the second day, it grossed Rs 18 crore, taking the total to Rs 38.25 crore. Rajinikanth’s characters in Enthiran — Dr Vaseegran and Chitti — return in this “spiritual sequel”. Shankar directs and AR Rahman has given the background score.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. He wrote, #2Point0 remained strong on Day 2… Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: ₹ 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

Beating expectations, 2.0 also grossed a combined total of Rs 21.5 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on first day. Distributor NV Prasad said, “2.0 is running successfully in Telugu states and the movie collected Rs 21.5 crore gross on its first day. The audience are thrilled by the effort put in by Shankar and his team for four and a half years to make this pan-India cinema.”

2.0 continues Shankar’s tradition of using cutting-edge VFX technology to lure in audiences. It seems it is working this time as well.

#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2… Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: ₹ 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2018

2.0 is the most expensive Indian film to date. It has been made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore. To recover its insane production budget, it does need insane numbers. The critical reception for the film is rather mixed.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval, with the appearance of Akshay’s Pakshiraja, a good man turned bad, out of fear and justifiable anger. The Bird Man will do anything to save his feathery friends, even if it means killing and smashing his way through buildings and cell towers and people who like their hand-sets. Akshay brings some much-required energy to the movie, as well as some moving moments, before he and his glittery gold eyes get encased in metal. By then it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.”