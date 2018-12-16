2.0 box office collection day 17: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi dubbed version continues to rake in the moolah

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, which has been having a great run since its release, is still going steady at the box office. The film is entering its third week at the box office. So far, the film’s Hindi version has been able to collect Rs 177.75 crore. The film has become third highest grosser of 2018 after Sanju and Padmaavat.

Advertising

With Zero all set to hit the screens by the end of this week, the Shankar directorial might see a downfall. However, the film’s Hindi dubbed version still might be able to touch the Rs 200 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted the breakdown of its week two figures. He wrote, “#2Point0 crosses ₹ 175 cr mark… Has one more week to score before the biggies arrive… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 2.95 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 177.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

2.0 has been performing well in all three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Since its release, the film has broken several records. Within 11 days of its release, the Akshay Kumar starrer crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide, surpassing the lifetime worldwide business of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which earned Rs 560 crore.

Advertising

The film also became the third Indian movie to cross 5 million dollars at the US box office, after Padmaavat and Sanju.

Now, the makers of the film are eyeing at 2.0’s China release. According to a statement from Lyca Productions, the film will release over 10,000 screens in China and is expected to release by May, in 2019.

Also starring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist Crow Man, 2.0, produced by Lyca Productions, had released on November 29.