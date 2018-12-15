2.0 box office collection Day 16: Rajinikanth’s film remains steady

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 continues to remain unstoppable in its second week too. The sci-fi action film’s Hindi version amassed a total of Rs 177.75 crore by the end of its fifteenth day. 2.0 has been directed by Shankar, and is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the breakdown of its week two figures. He wrote, “#2Point0 crosses ₹ 175 cr mark… Has one more week to score before the biggies arrive… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 2.95 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 177.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

2.0 has emerged a winner in all three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It has already crossed Rs 600 crore mark worldwide, surpassing the lifetime worldwide business of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which earned Rs 560 crore. 2.0 also became the third Indian movie to cross 5 million dollars at the US box office, after Padmaavat and Sanju.

Ramesh Bala further shared that the film has acquired extended 3D shows in North America.

Advertising

He tweeted, “After successful 2 weeks & with $5 M+ gross, 2.0 will continue in 100+ theaters in #USA, mostly in 3D with standard ticket price. Movie becomes the 1st from India to have such extended 3D shows in North America.”

With big Bollywood films like Zero and Simmba lined up for release in the weeks ahead, it needs to be seen whether 2.0 will enjoy its stronghold.