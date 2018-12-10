2.0 box office collection Day 11: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi dubbed version earns Rs 166.75 crore

The Hindi dubbed version of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. After 11 days, the collection of this Shankar directorial stands at Rs 166.75 crore.

Advertising

2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The movie is earning loads of money not just in the country but in the overseas markets as well. It recently crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Rajinikanth’s stardom propelled the film to the top spot in no time. The film also saw extensive promotion and marketing preceding its release. The release of the movie’s teasers, trailers and the soundtrack had inspired positive impressions. It remains to be seen, however, if the movie will recover its reported budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Rajinikanth reprises his role of Vaseegaran and Chitti from 2010 film Enthiran, which was also directed by Shankar.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of 2.0 on Twitter. He tweeted, “#2Point0 put up a super-strong total in Weekend 2… Growth on second Sat [56.41%] and second Sun [31.15%] help put up an impressive total… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 166.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

The Hindi version of 2.0 has Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath as its only competition. That Abhishek Kapoor directorial is also doing great at the box office.