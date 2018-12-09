2.0 box office collection Day 10: Rajinikanth film’s Hindi dubbed version crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Despite a new release in the form of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath, Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 continues to stay strong at the box office. The film’s Hindi dubbed version has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office after showing 56.41% growth on Saturday. The Shankar directorial earned Rs 9.15 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 154.75 crore.

The Shankar directorial, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, recently crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He mentioned, “#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

2.0 is a spiritual successor to the 2010 film Enthiran. Rajinikanth’s characters Vaseegaran and Chitti return in the film. The movie features stunning visual effects and is said to have been made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore.

2.0 received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote, “2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay, and a Rajini coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit. There are some oh-wow moments, but on the whole, the film is not worth all the sound and fury.

“Will there be a 3.0? Give that a thought while I deposit my 3D glasses by the door,” she added.