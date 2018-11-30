2.0 box office collection Day 1: The Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s film earns Rs 20.25 crore

2.0 is off to a good start at the box office. The Hindi version of the Shankar directorial, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, earned Rs 20.25 crore on opening day.

Advertising

Sharing the box office figures of 2.0 on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Non-holiday release… Non-festival period… Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START… Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG… Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

2.0, the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, has Rajinikanth reprising his roles of doctor Vaseegaran and Chitti, the robot. Joining him is Bollywood star Akshay Kumar who makes his Kollywood debut.

Most of the audience preferred the film’s 3D version. With shows starting as early as 4 AM in several centers, the film is garnering a good response despite having a mid-week release. From performing ‘Pal abhishekam’ to dancing inside cinema halls, hardcore Rajinikanth fans did everything to prove their love for the demi-God of Indian cinema. And needless to say, the effect was its massive opening.

Advertising

Trade analyst Girish Johar had told us, “The Hindi version of the film is expected to earn something between Rs 20-25 crore on the day of its release. If we consider all languages (Tamil and Telugu), the Rajinikanth starrer will touch Rs 100 crore (gross) mark on day one.”

Indianexpress.com’s film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a two-star rating. She said, “2.0 is pitted as a clash of two big stars, even if the opening credits are revelatory: Rajinikanth is ‘superstar’ and Akshay merely gets top billing amongst the rest. It also takes the business of throwing everything in Shankar’s arsenal of special effects at us, leaving us with two supersize characters towering over a stadium.”

Also read | 2.0 movie review: Not worth all the sound and fury

2.0 is called the “spiritual successor” of Enthiran and also stars Amy Jackson. It has music by maestro AR Rahman and has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.