Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 crosses Rs 700 crore mark

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 has been maintaining its good run at the box office despite new releases. The film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide. The collection of 2.0’s Hindi dubbed version stands at Rs 183.75 crore.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the latest box office figures of 2.0. He wrote on Twitter, “#2Point0 3rd Weekend WW BO Totals: #India Gross – ₹ 565 Crs Overseas – ₹ 140 Crs Total – ₹ 705 Crs”

Now, with the film in the third week, there are strong chances that its successful run might come to an end as Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Varun Tej’s space drama Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Dhanush starrer Maari 2 among other films will hit screens this Friday.

2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran (2010). Rajinikanth reprises his double role as Vaseegaran and Chitti. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

While the audience lauded the film for its VFX, critics panned 2.0. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay Kumar, and a Rajinikanth coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit.”

2.0 now aims to make a further dent in the worldwide box office with its release in China in May 2019.