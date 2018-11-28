2.0’s biggest box office challenge: Top Baahubali 2’s Rs 1000 plus crore collection

2.0 is expected to be one of the biggest box office blockbusters of 2018 in India and when it happens, it is not going to come as a surprise. It has not one but two leading superstars of Indian cinema: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. It is helmed by director Shankar, whose name is synonymous with spectacle, grandeur and blockbusters. 2.0 is also the costliest film ever to be made in India.

The budget of 2.0 is pegged at more than Rs 500 crore. Producers Lyca Productions have apparently recovered the major portion of their investment already through the sales of the film’s theatrical, satellite and digital rights. The real challenge for 2.0 is not merely recovering the total cost of its investors. The bar is really high for the Shankar directorial in the post-Baahubali era.

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion shook the Indian film industry when it released last year. It grossed over Rs 100 crore on the opening day itself. It was unprecedented and eventually emerged as the highest grossing domestic film of all time and India’s top earner in international markets, earning about Rs 1700 crore worldwide. On an average, the film raked in Rs 100 crore a day collecting Rs 1000 crore within 10 days of its theatrical release.

Of course, Baahubali: The Beginning ended with a massive cliffhanger ensuring that Baahubali 2 received an earth-shattering opening.

2.0 is made with twice the budget of Baahubali 2. It will also, reportedly, hit more than 7000 screens in India, which is higher than Baahubali’s 6,500 screen count. 2.0 will release in more than 3000 screens across the world.

“The main reason behind Baahubali’s success was its subject. And the grandeur in accordance with its subject. Similarly, in 2.0, Shankar has picked the right subject to match the grandeur of 3D technology. And I’m confident that this combination will make 2.0 a big success,” said Rajinikanth at a press meet in Hyderabad recently.

“2.0 needs no promotion. Producers are wasting their money. Already the expectations of the film are sky high. Everyone is eagerly waiting for its release. After watching the film, the audience themselves will promote this film,” the Superstar added.

The advance booking for 2.0 has already begun and most shows are already sold out for the opening weekend down south. In Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, the screening of the movie will begin as early as 4 am.

Will 2.0 rewrite box office history of Indian cinema? Well, we will know in the coming days.