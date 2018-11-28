After Sarkar and Thugs of Hindostan, Tamilrockers threatens to leak 2.0

Tamilrockers, the piracy website, has become a menace for the Indian film industry. After leaking pirated versions of Vijay starrer Sarkar and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan, the website has now threatened to leak Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.

A tweet that surfaced on the Twitter handle of Tamilrockers read, “#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers.” Later the Twitter handle was suspended but within a few minutes, a new handle was also created by the miscreants. “#2Point0 #2point0November #2Point0FromNov29 #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TR #TamilRockers. Our Old Account Suspended @TamilRockersMV,” read the tweet on the new Twitter handle.

Earlier too, around Sarkar’s release, The Tamil Film Producers Council informed the exhibitors of Vijay starrer that a portal that “hosts pirated versions” of films has threatened to upload the HD version of the movie. This release of movies online within hours of their release has not only left the filmmakers flabbergasted but has also raged the movie buffs. The fans have even urged the makers to take strict action against the website but no strict action has been taken until now.

2.0 has been directed by Shankar, who had also helmed the 2010 hit Enthiran. The film has been making news for a long time due to various reasons, one being its visual effects, involving the work of 3000 technicians across the world. Another reason why the film is attracting a generous bit of attention is due to its heavyweight star cast which consists of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The film also marks Akshay’s foray into the South film industry. Amy Jackson plays the female lead in the movie.

2.0 will hit the theaters on November 29.