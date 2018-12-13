2.0 box office collection Day 14: Rajinikanth starrer continues its glorious run

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is expected to continue its glorious run for another week. It continues to break records, not only at the Indian box office but overseas too. The Akshay Kumar starrer’s Hindi dubbed version has collected Rs 166.75 crore at the box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Advertising

The film has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier tweeted that the worldwide collection of 2.0 stands at Rs 620 crore, surpassing the lifetime worldwide business of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat, which had earned Rs 560 crore worldwide.

The Shankar directorial has emerged as a successful venture in all three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film, which marked Akshay Kumar’s Tamil debut, will release across 10,000 screens in China next year. The news was shared by 2.0 makers on Twitter.

Advertising

A statement from 2.0 producers Lyca Productions read, “Lyca Productions Pvt. Ltd is proud to associate with HY Media, one of China’s most prominent production and distribution companies, for the Chinese release of 2.0, the magnum opus of director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.”

2.0, also starring Amy Jackon, had received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had mentioned in her review, “2.0 is dull as ditchwater in the first half, perking up a little in the second, with a half-way watchable Akshay, and a Rajini coming into his own right towards the end, for a bit. There are some oh-wow moments, but on the whole, the film is not worth all the sound and fury.”