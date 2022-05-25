1947 August 16 first look: AR Murugadoss turns producer for period drama

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming period film 1947 August 16. “Happy to release the First look of #1947August16 produced by director @Armurugadoss sir in association with @purplebullent All the best to the team,” he tweeted.

Written and directed by NS Ponkumar, the film stars Gautham Karthik and newcomer Revathy. The movie is said to be in the post-production stage.

Judging by the poster, it seems the film is set against the backdrop of a volatile period in the wake of India’s independence from British rule.

1947 August 16 is bankrolled by filmmaker AR Murugadoss. “My next production venture #1947August16. Great privilege in bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project. All the best guys. Let’s rock it!” he tweeted while sharing the poster.

Murugadoss is bankrolling the movie along with Purple Bull Entertainment and God Bless Entertainment. It’s worth noting that Ponkumar has been an associate of Murugadoss for a long time. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

Gautham Karthik made his silver screen debut by playing the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s 2013 film Kadal. However, he’s yet to make a dent at the box office. Will this film bring Gautham the much needed critical and commercial success? It remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss’ last directorial outing was Darbar. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film opened in theatres in 2020 to negative reviews. It also tanked at the box office.

Murugadoss is yet to announce his next directorial venture.