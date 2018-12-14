16th Chennai International Film Festival kicks off, over 150 films to be screened

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) in association with Tamil Nadu Government, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and Film Federation of India is organising an eight-day film festival at six venues across Chennai. The festival has included movies from Zambia, Kenya, Latin American and Caribbean countries for the first time.

The 16th edition of Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) kick-started on December 13 with the Japanese film Shoplifters, which has been nominated for the 76th Golden Globe Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Apart from international films, 12 Tamil films, which includes Vada Chennai, Pariyerum Perumal, 96, and Ratsasan, would be competing under Tamil Feature Film category.

Speaking at the event, Mr Thangaraj, General Secretary, CIFF & ICAF, said, “We have four films from Brazil and we also have films from Central America. Apart from these, we have 11 contemporary films in Indian Panorama. The content of this festival is probably one of the best in the world. We have been allocated Rs 75 lakh by the Tamil Nadu government for this event and we thank them for the same. Goa film festival has been allocated Rs 25 crore. Compare our content with the festival happening in Goa. We try to showcase the best content with our limited budget.”

South Indian movies are creating quite an impact in Japan. Kojiro Uchiyama, Honorable Consul-General of Japan, started his speech by greeting the audience in Tamil. He said, “Chennai Film Festival is doing a great job by screening films from across the globe. Cinema unites us. People in Japan love south Indian movies. A lot of Japanese people remember Muthu which starred Rajinikanth. The movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary, it got released in Japan in 1998. Even the recently released Baahubali 2 was received well in Japan.”

Director Pushkar Gayathri, one of the chief guests at the event, said, “I would like to appreciate CIFF for organising this event. I feel very proud of seeing the auditorium flooded with film enthusiasts.”

With more than 150 films from over 59 countries, the festival will run from December 13 to 20 across six venues – Devi Theatre, Devi Bala Theatre, SDC Anna Theatre, Casino Theatre, Russian Cultural Centre, and Tagore Film Centre NFDC.