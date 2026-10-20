13-year-old Jailer 2 star Rithvik started a company out of boredom: ‘We know coding’

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Child actor Rithvik Jothi Raj, who played Rajinikanth’s grandson in Jailer and Jailer 2, is drawing attention after revealing that he and his friends started a company. A video clip from his recent interview is doing the rounds on social media where he speaks about his interest in coding, robotics and entrepreneurship.
In the video, Rithvik explained that the idea of opening the company began casually when he and his friends were getting bored during video calls.
He said, “We were just bored during video calls, so we thought, why not create a website? That’s how it started. We know a little bit of coding, so we decided to give it a try.”
When the interviewer asked whether he knew coding, Rithvik Jothi Raj replied that he knew Python. The interviewer expressed surprise, saying she had learnt about coding only in college. Rithvik responded that he, too, had been taught it.
Asked what other software he knew, the young actor said, “Creating robots. That’s about it.” He went on to explain what the company does, adding, “We also sell things through our website and offer some courses there. But nobody really comes to the website. We’re just keeping it running for now.”
The conversation then turned to the number of people involved in the venture. When asked how many people were working in the company, Rithvik said, “There are mainly five of us in the company. Then there are another five people who are part of the group, just for the sake of being members.”
The interviewer asked whether that meant he had five partners and five workers.
“Yes,” Rithvik replied when asked about the partners.
When the interviewer referred to them as workers, he clarified that he would not call them that, agreeing instead when she described them as helpers.
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Who is Rithvik Jothi Raj?
Rithvik Jothi Raj is a child actor from Coimbatore who first gained attention through online videos, including content in which he played multiple characters. He later appeared in films such as O2, Sardar and Lucky Baskhar, building a career across South Indian film industries.
He became more widely recognised for playing Rajinikanth’s grandson in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, released in 2023, and returned to the role in its sequel, Jailer 2. The sequel, which also stars several prominent actors in supporting roles, was released in theatres on October 15, 2026.
Jailer 2 box office collection
Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office within six days of its release. The film has collected Rs 320.37 crore in India gross and Rs 273.28 crore in India net collections.