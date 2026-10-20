13-year-old Jailer 2 star Rithvik started a company out of boredom: ‘We know coding’

Child actor Rithvik Jothi Raj, who played Rajinikanth’s grandson in Jailer and Jailer 2, is drawing attention after revealing that he and his friends started a company. A video clip from his recent interview is doing the rounds on social media where he speaks about his interest in coding, robotics and entrepreneurship.

In the video, Rithvik explained that the idea of opening the company began casually when he and his friends were getting bored during video calls.

He said, “We were just bored during video calls, so we thought, why not create a website? That’s how it started. We know a little bit of coding, so we decided to give it a try.”