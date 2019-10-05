100% Kadhal full movie leaked by Tamilrockers

The newly-released GV Prakash starrer, 100% Kadhal, has found its way to the piracy website, Tamilrockers. The film, which hit the screens on October 4, also stars Shalini Pandey and Sathish in the lead roles.

Advertising

Directed by M. M. Chandramouli, 100% Kadhal is a remake of the Telugu film 100% Love, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

The piracy website has been a pain for production houses for a few years now. It has leaked several big-budget movies this year. Hindi film War has also become a victim of this piracy platform. The site also leaked the latest episodes of TV shows and many English films.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Advertising

100% Kadhal received widespread criticism from all corners. Indianexpress.com’s Subhakeerthana S gave the film one star and said its the worst film she saw in 2019. In her review, she wrote, “Had the makers titled the film, ‘100% lust or 100% bullshit’, it would have made more sense. This remake offers no reason for its existence, I think. For now, 100% Kadhal is my pick for the worst movie I saw in all of 2019”.

She continues, “Balu is more keen to explore Mahalakshmi’s navel than anything else. On the other hand, she’s eager to pick fights with Balu and make a fuss out of everything. I have never seen two lead characters with so much insecurity “romance” each other in Tamil cinema. 100% Kadhal is lifeless. It has no character development, no real plot and no story. What’s more stunning is ignorance and the apparent lack of effort by the director, who seems clueless about how things are presented on screen”.