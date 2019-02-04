Toggle Menu
100 Days of 96 celebration LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/100-days-of-96-celebration-live-updates-5568826/

100 Days of 96 celebration LIVE UPDATES

C Prem Kumar directorial 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, hit screens on October 4, 2018.

96 movie
S Nandagopal bankrolled romantic drama 96.

96 turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018. The film, released on October 4, received widespread appreciation from both film buffs and critics alike. Despite a television premiere during Diwali, the film continues to run in theaters.

The storyline of 96 revolves around a school reunion, planned after 22 years, bringing back good old memories.

96 became a hit also due to Govind Vasantha’s music that took the audience on a nostalgic trip.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about 100 Days of 96 celebration event.

'It is not going to be a frame-by-frame remake'

"It is not going to be a frame-by-frame remake. But well, definitely the iconic scenes which the audience enjoyed will be retained in the remake," says C Prem Kumar.

'I am currently working on the Telugu remake of 96'

96, directed by C Prem Kumar, has completed 100 days in theaters. A visibly elated filmmaker, tells, indianexpress.com, "I am extremely happy, and I am currently working on the Telugu remake of 96, which has Samantha and Sharwanand in the lead. The choice of actors usually doesn't lie in the hands of a director. I went with whatever the producers offered."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kalki teaser promises high-octane action
2 Pati Patni Aur Woh remake: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer goes on floors
3 Mamta Mohandas: I got cancer. Cancer didn't get me