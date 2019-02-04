100 Days of 96 celebration LIVE UPDATES

96 turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018. The film, released on October 4, received widespread appreciation from both film buffs and critics alike. Despite a television premiere during Diwali, the film continues to run in theaters.

The storyline of 96 revolves around a school reunion, planned after 22 years, bringing back good old memories.

96 became a hit also due to Govind Vasantha’s music that took the audience on a nostalgic trip.