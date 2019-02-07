Tackling film piracy: Cabinet approves changes to Cinematograph Act

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Cinematograph Act 1952 to bring in criminal provisions to tackle film piracy and copyright infringement.

Unauthorised “camcording and duplication of films” can lead to a jail term of three years along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh. The proposed amendment states that any person, who without the written authorisation of the copyright owner, uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, or abet the making or transmission of such a copy, will be liable for such a punishment.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 1,054.52 crore for Prasar Bharati for broadcasting infrastructure and network development. Of the total amount, Rs 435.04 crore will go towards continuing All India Radio schemes and Rs 619.48 crore for Doordarshan schemes.

The Cabinet also gave its not to expand All India Radio’s FM channels to 206 places.