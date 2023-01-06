Sushmita Sen attends family wedding with ex Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa pose with them

Sushmita Sen, and her brother Rajeev Sen are presently in Kolkata to attend a family wedding with the rest of their family. In a recent set of photos shared by Rajeev, Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was spotted holding Rajeev and Charu’s daughter Ziana in his arms. Charu Asopa, who recently had a very public separation with Rajeev, was also at the wedding.

The family photo also had Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah, and their parents.

In a recent YouTube vlog, Charu had discussed that she was going to attend the wedding as she packed her and Ziana’s clothes for the trip.

Charu and Rajeev went through a rough patch recently and have now decided to part ways. The couple has now decided to co-parents their daughter Ziana. Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019 and welcomed Ziana in 2021.

Sushmita and Rohman parted ways in 2021 but have been photographed together on many occasions since then. In 2022, Lalit Modi announced that he was in a relationship with Sushmita, however, she never commented on the same but responded to trolling she received after the news came out. He eventually changed his Instagram bio where he had declared his love for Sushmita, which led to the speculation if the couple had broken up.

Sushmita had previously announced her break-up with Rohman with a social media post as she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️ #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga.”

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya Season 2. She is currently filming for Taali, where she plays a role inspired by Gauri Sawant. She will also be seen in Aarya Season 3.