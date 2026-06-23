‘Jahaan hai gaaliyaan, wahaan hai Alia’: Sunil Pal’s dig at Alia Bhatt after IGL episode

Comedian Sunil Pal has seemingly taken a swipe at Alia Bhatt following her appearance on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. The actress appeared on the show alongside Sharvari to promote their upcoming film Alpha, but it was a brief exchange involving host Samay Raina that appears to have caught Sunil’s attention.

Taking to Facebook, Sunil shared a cryptic post in Hindi that read: “Jahaan hai gaaliya, wahaan hai Alia (Where there are abuses, there is Alia).” Many social media users interpreted the post as a reference to Alia’s appearance on the controversial comedy show.

The post surfaced shortly after the first episode of the new season aired, leading many to connect it to a joke Samay Raina made at Sunil Pal’s expense during the episode.