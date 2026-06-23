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‘Jahaan hai gaaliyaan, wahaan hai Alia’: Sunil Pal’s dig at Alia Bhatt after IGL episode
Sunil Pal shared a cryptic post after Alia Bhatt appeared on India's Got Latent, reigniting discussion around his feud with Samay Raina.
Comedian Sunil Pal has seemingly taken a swipe at Alia Bhatt following her appearance on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. The actress appeared on the show alongside Sharvari to promote their upcoming film Alpha, but it was a brief exchange involving host Samay Raina that appears to have caught Sunil’s attention.
Taking to Facebook, Sunil shared a cryptic post in Hindi that read: “Jahaan hai gaaliya, wahaan hai Alia (Where there are abuses, there is Alia).” Many social media users interpreted the post as a reference to Alia’s appearance on the controversial comedy show.
The post surfaced shortly after the first episode of the new season aired, leading many to connect it to a joke Samay Raina made at Sunil Pal’s expense during the episode.
Samay Raina’s joke about Sunil Pal
During a conversation with a contestant, Samay asked which toothpaste she used. After hearing her answer, he quipped, “Give that to Sunil Pal also.”
The joke appeared to be a callback to a viral moment from The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Samay had jokingly asked Sunil, “Aap brush kyun nahi karte?”
Alia Bhatt, who was seated alongside Sharvari during the episode, was seen laughing at the remark. She then mentioned that she had watched the episode featuring Samay Raina and Sunil Pal on Kapil Sharma’s show.
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The long-running Samay Raina-Sunil Pal feud
The latest development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing war of words between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina.
Their differences first came to light last year when Sunil criticised India’s Got Latent for its use of explicit language and controversial humour. He also suggested that Samay learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma.
The criticism did not go unanswered. In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay took aim at Sunil, describing him as “insecure” and “frustrated.”
Interestingly, the two comedians shared the stage on The Great Indian Kapil Show last month.
Samay Raina’s unexpected collab with Mukesh Khanna
The premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 generated buzz for another unexpected reason. Soon after the episode aired, Samay surprised fans by appearing in an advertisement campaign with actor-producer Mukesh Khanna.
The collaboration caught many off guard because Mukesh had been one of Samay’s most vocal critics during the India’s Got Latent controversy.
In April, Mukesh publicly criticised Samay after the comedian referenced his iconic superhero character Shaktimaan during Still Alive. The actor had accused Samay of disrespecting the beloved character and, in a strongly worded post on X, referred to him as a “Kutte ki dum (dog’s tail)” and suggested that he should “sit on a donkey.”
His remarks came shortly after Samay spoke about “irrelevant people” trying to gain attention during the fallout surrounding India’s Got Latent.
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Against that backdrop, their subsequent collaboration became one of the most unexpected moments surrounding the show’s return.
About Alia Bhatt’s film Alpha
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film marks the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe and stars Alia and Sharvari in the lead roles.
The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, while Hrithik Roshan is set to make an extended cameo appearance.
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