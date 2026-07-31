Sudesh Berry calls PM Modi ‘Vishnu avatar’: ‘I want to wash his feet, drink that water’

Actor Sudesh Berry has sparked a debate after showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “Vishnu avatar” and saying he wants to wash the Prime Minister’s feet and drink that water if he ever got the opportunity to meet him. The comment has also met with criticism from a section of people on social media.

Speaking on the Accompany Akki podcast, the Border actor said his admiration for Modi goes beyond politics. During the conversation, he also criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), dismissing its protests and questioning its contribution to the country.

During the conversation, the host referred to an earlier Instagram video in which Berry had washed his mother’s feet as a mark of respect. Responding to it, the actor said he would do the same for Prime Minister Modi if he ever got the chance.

“Now I want to wash Modi ji’s feet and drink that water, if you can arrange a meeting with him. I have never met him and I don’t know him personally. Just as we have not seen God but still worship him, I respect Modi ji in the same way,” he said.

Emphasising that his admiration was not political, Berry added, “There is nothing wrong in that, is there? I respect him beyond parties and beyond politics, as a human being.”

ALSO READ: Mahima Makwana lived in a chawl, lost father at 5 months, now owns 2 Mumbai homes at 26

Sudesh Berry says ‘Ram Rajya has arrived’

Berry claimed India was witnessing “Ram Rajya” under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, saying some things could only be experienced rather than explained.

Story continues below this ad

“People ask how someone who left his wife can lead a nation. I tell them that what couldn’t remain limited became limitless,” he said. “Try touching an idea, you can’t. Some things exist beyond the physical.”

Defending the Prime Minister against criticism, Berry added, “What wrong has Narendra Modi done? Let him sell tea. He has travelled around the world selling tea.”

Berry then described the Prime Minister as a divine figure.

“He’s Vishnu avatar, he’s not a human being. Aren’t you ashamed to say anything to him?” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He went on to claim that the country had transformed under Modi’s leadership.

“You haven’t seen people clapping on balconies after 2014. What does it mean? You are not able to see. Ram Rajya is here,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with the Mahabharata, Berry said modern India had its own “Pandavas”.

“Here are five Pandavas. One of them is Vishnu Avatar. Mr. Narendra Dharamdas Modi. That’s one name. The second name is Mr. Amit Shah. The third name is Mr. Ajit Doval. The fourth name is Mr. Yogi Adityanath. I will tell you the fifth name later. Five Pandavas,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Sudesh Berry slams Cockroach Janta Party

Berry also criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and questioned the purpose of its protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. July saw CJP-led student protests across India after the NEET exam paper leak, with the Chalo Sansad protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeing people being lathi-charged by the police.

“I don’t know AGP, CGP… I don’t even recognise these people. I only know that they are pulling the country backwards,” he said.

Claiming he had received invitations to join political groups in the past, Berry added, “I don’t even recognize them. The president calls me. Sir, come and join us. I’m like, block. They’re my friends.”

Questioning the contribution of those involved in the protests, the actor said they should focus on public welfare instead.

Story continues below this ad

“These are all useless people. They have no work for the country. If you genuinely want to serve society, build gardens for children, make old-age homes for senior citizens and provide treatment to people. Simply sitting at Jantar Mantar and protesting will achieve nothing,” he said.

Berry also mocked the party’s name, saying, “They formed a party using the name of some strange creature. Why don’t they create a hyena party?”

Berry’s comments quickly spread across social media, with many users responding with jokes and sarcastic remarks.

One user joked, “Suneel Shetty ultra pro max.” Another wrote, “Why? If he needs money, we can open a GoFundMe and help him. Why stoop so low and get in the limelight?”

About Sudesh Berry

Sudesh Berry is an Indian actor best known for his work in Hindi films and television over a career spanning more than three decades. He made his film debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988) and gained wider recognition for his role in J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster Border (1997). Of late, he has been seen only on television, in shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Suraag – The Clue, Kashish, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Hitler Didi.