Stuck with CBFC for over three years, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj gets digital release

After waiting for over three years to get the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate and nod for its theatrical release, the makers of Satluj — previously titled ‘Punjab 95’ — have finally released it on Hindi Zee 5. The film, written and directed by Honey Trehan, is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, essayed by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, and his relentless fight for truth.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Trehan said even though he was “a little disappointed” that the film could not be released in theatres, he is relieved that “people can now watch the film exactly how it was made”. “That’s deeply satisfying for me. Apart from the title change, there have been no cuts or compromises,” he said. The film’s release hung in balance for a long time after the CBFC demanded about 127 cuts, but the makers, especially Dosanjh and Trehan, refused to comply.