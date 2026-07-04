Stuck with CBFC for over three years, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj gets digital release

After waiting for over three years to get the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate and nod for its theatrical release, the makers of Satluj — previously titled ‘Punjab 95’ — have finally released it on Hindi Zee 5. The film, written and directed by Honey Trehan, is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, essayed by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, and his relentless fight for truth.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Trehan said even though he was “a little disappointed” that the film could not be released in theatres, he is relieved that “people can now watch the film exactly how it was made”. “That’s deeply satisfying for me. Apart from the title change, there have been no cuts or compromises,” he said. The film’s release hung in balance for a long time after the CBFC demanded about 127 cuts, but the makers, especially Dosanjh and Trehan, refused to comply.
Set in Punjab in the 80s and 90s, the film delves into a landscape scarred by militancy, political violence and fear. As thousands of people vanished without explanation and justice remained elusive, Jaswant Singh, a bank employee in Amritsar, chose to fight against the system and look for the missing persons. The film’s cast includes Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Chaubey, and Trehan.
Trehan said, “There had been complete radio silence (from CBFC) for the last three-and-a-half years over its certification. For a film like this to finally be released says a lot about the team’s spirit. I’m very grateful to Zee5, especially to my producer, Ronnie Screwvala, for the way they stood by the film. Diljit Dosanjh too has gone all out to support it.” Hindi Zee5 announced the film’s released on Friday evening.
Though the film was released without a single cut, Trehan says they “could not retain its original title for various reasons”. However, he maintains that they were okay with ‘Satluj’ as the film’s title since it was one of their original options. “Even when we chose Punjab 95, Satluj was on our list,” he says.
Dosanjh in a press statement said: “Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect.”
Though Trehan is “happy and excited” over the film’s release, he is nervous, too. “I don’t know how people are going to react. I just hope the film resonates with people and that they accept it for what I wanted to communicate,” he says.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More