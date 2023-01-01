Streaming in January 2023: Aftersun, Mission Majnu, Servant S4 and others

In 2022, there were some brilliant TV shows and movies covering a wide range of genres. There’s no let up in scintillating entertainment choices as we enter the new year.

For January, Kaleidoscope on Netflix gets the pick for its potentially unique storytelling. The show is non-linear, meaning the episodes can be watched in any order. It is based on the largest heist ever attempted – when bonds worth $70 billion went missing in downtown Manhattan. More than anything, it will be interesting to see how this story is told.

Aftersun, to be released on Mubi, is a drama that could rake in quite a few awards at The Academy Awards. It has already collected 37 wins, most prominently at the British Independent Film Awards, and director Charlotte Wells was also honoured at the Cannes Film Festival.

If you’re looking for a light watch, there’s the Punjabi comedy Babe Bhangra Paunde on Zee5 featuring Diljit Dosanjh which could be just the rib tickler you need.

Kaleidoscope: Netflix

Streaming on: January 1

Netflix’s new heist drama Kaleidoscope doesn’t follow a linear storytelling format. The audience can watch the series from any episode and the series will make sense. Starring Giancarlo Esposito in the lead role, the series also stars Tati Gabrielle, John Hans Tester, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son, Niousha Noor, and Rosaline Elbay. It is created by screenwriter Eric Garcia.

Taaza Khabar: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: January 6

Bhuvan Bam is set to make his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar. Bhuvan Bam is set to make his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar.

The comedy-drama revolves around a sanitation worker, Vasant Gawde, played by Bhuvan Bam. The official synopsis of Taaza Khabar reads, “A gritty comedy-drama series set in South Mumbai, it is seen from the perspective of a shauchalaya worker, Vasant Gawde, aka Vasya, whose mundane and poverty-stricken life turns upside down when a simple dua from a good deed gives him surreal powers. Along with his tight-knit squad of friends, he uses his newfound super-power to master his own destiny until karma beckons again.” Also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Deven Bhojani, Taaza Khabar will start streaming on January 6 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Uunchai: ZEE5

Streaming on: January 6

Poster of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai film. (Photo: rajshri/Twitter) Poster of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai film. (Photo: rajshri/Twitter)

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The story of the film is centred around three friends in their 60s, who are on a mission to scale Mount Everest. Upon its release in the theaters, the film received a positive response from the audience.

Advertisement

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne: ZEE5

Streaming on: January 6

Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi comedy titled Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, also starring Sargun Mehta in the lead role, will have its premiere on ZEE5 on January 6. Directed by Amarjit Singh, the film has Diljit’s character adopting a father from an old-age home with the plan of using the insurance money after his death to start a new business. From the trailer, the film looked like a complete rollercoaster.

Aftersun: MUBI India

Streaming on: January 6

Set in the late 1990s, Aftersun follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl called Sophie (Corio), who visits Turkey for the summer with her loving but troubled 30-year-old Scottish father Calum (Mescal). Celia Rowlson-Hall plays the adult Sophie in the film. Directed by debutante Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, Aftersun premiered at the International Critics’ Week during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a jury prize.

Story of Things: SonyLIV

Streaming on: January 6

Poster of Story of Things anthology series. (Photo: SonyLIV/Twitter) Poster of Story of Things anthology series. (Photo: SonyLIV/Twitter)

Written and directed by George K Antoney, the five-episode series explores human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal. The show features an ensemble cast of Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan and Anshita Anand.

Advertisement

Trial By Fire: Netflix

Streaming on: January 13

First look poster of Trial By Fire series. (Photo: NetflixIndia/Twitter) First look poster of Trial By Fire series. (Photo: NetflixIndia/Twitter)

The upcoming Netflix series is based on true events and is inspired by the book, ‘Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy’. The official logline of the series reads, “After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice.” The Uphaar cinema tragedy took place in 1997 and claimed 59 lives. It stars Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Servant S4: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: January 13

The fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan-produced psychological thriller Servant will stream on Apply TV+ on January 13. The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who will reprise their characters for the final season. The show’s description mentions, “From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Mission Majnu: Netflix

Streaming on: January 22

Mission Majnu will drop on January 22. Mission Majnu will drop on January 22.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is ‘inspired by real events’. The film has Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of India’s RAW agent in Pakistan who can do anything to save his country. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Rajit Kapur and Kumud Mishra. As per the film’s team, Mission Majnu will take audiences “through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices, and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.”