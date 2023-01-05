SS Rajamouli’s RRR sold out at LA’s iconic Chinese Theatre in 98 seconds: ‘There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film’

The craze for RRR in the West is a never-ending affair as the film continues to fill theatres, and recently, tickets for the film at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre sold out in a matter of 98 seconds! As part of an initiative by Beyond Fest, RRR was screened at Las Angeles’s Chinese Theatre, and the craze for the film is such that all the tickets were sold within two minutes.

The official handle of Beyond Fest took to Twitter to share the news with fans. This has never happened before for an Indian film, according to Beyond Fest, which called it “historic”.

The tweet read, “It’s official and it’s historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani.”

This is not the first time RRR is getting screened at the Chinese Theatre. It was first screened last October to an overwhelming response, but the present screening will have Rajamouli and the actors in attendance for the screening.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli also received the Best Director Award from the New York Film Critics Circle.

On top of that, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr Ntr will be representing RRR at the Golden Globes 2023, which is set to happen on January 11. The film has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song categories.

RRR has also made it to the shortlist for Oscar nominations.