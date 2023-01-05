scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle, video of crowd cheering for him goes viral. Watch

SS Rajamouli was honoured  with Best Director for RRR  at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a new video going viral, the fillmmaker can be seen receiving the award, while the audience cheers loudly for him.

ss rajamouliSS Rajamouli accepted the award for RRR at NYFCC. (Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

It has been a little less than a year since SS Rajamouli’s historical drama RRR released, and yet the response surrounding the film continues to be overwhelming. After bagging several prominent awards, SS Rajamouli has added another to his list, as he was honoured  with Best Director  at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a new video going viral, the filmmaker can be seen receiving the award, while the audience cheers loudly for him.

After accepting the award, Rajamouli thanked the jury and the audience for supporting his film. “You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in South of India.” He also recalled seeing the faces of the audience during his film’s release. “It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel,” he said. The filmmaker also thanked his family for being his constant support.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also attend the Golden Globe awards which will be held in Los Angeles on January 11.  While RRR has been nominated for Best Foreign Film, its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song. A special screening of RRR will also be held in the United States on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will be present as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

While RRR was not the official submission of India for the Oscars 2023, it was submitted under a campaign for 14 categories. The song Natu Natu has been been shortlisted in the Best Song category. RRR, which released in March 2022, recounts the tale of two revolutionaries in pre-Independent India, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also featured extended cameos by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 10:47 IST
Next Story

Markets rebound in early trade; turn volatile later

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy vacation in Goa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close