SS Rajamouli wins Best Director for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle, video of crowd cheering for him goes viral. Watch

It has been a little less than a year since SS Rajamouli’s historical drama RRR released, and yet the response surrounding the film continues to be overwhelming. After bagging several prominent awards, SS Rajamouli has added another to his list, as he was honoured with Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a new video going viral, the filmmaker can be seen receiving the award, while the audience cheers loudly for him.

After accepting the award, Rajamouli thanked the jury and the audience for supporting his film. “You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in South of India.” He also recalled seeing the faces of the audience during his film’s release. “It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel,” he said. The filmmaker also thanked his family for being his constant support.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also attend the Golden Globe awards which will be held in Los Angeles on January 11. While RRR has been nominated for Best Foreign Film, its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song. A special screening of RRR will also be held in the United States on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will be present as well.

While RRR was not the official submission of India for the Oscars 2023, it was submitted under a campaign for 14 categories. The song Natu Natu has been been shortlisted in the Best Song category. RRR, which released in March 2022, recounts the tale of two revolutionaries in pre-Independent India, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also featured extended cameos by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.