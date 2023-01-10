JJ Abrams says he loves the ‘fever dream madness’ of RRR as he introduces SS Rajamouli at LA’s Chinese Theatre. Watch

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is getting all the love in Hollywood and is being endorsed by some of the best technicians who are also Academy voters. At a screening in Chinese Theatres in Los Angeles, film director JJ Abrams took the mic and introduced the film’s director to the audience. As JJ Abrams gave an opening speech for Rajamouli, the Lost creator said that he loved the film’s “friendship” and “its heart.”

“I love the music, I love the insanity, the fever dream madness of this movie,” he said as he called Rajamouli to join him. Rajamouli met the roaring crowd and said, “To everyone who hasn’t seen the film, I apologize on behalf of those who have seen the film. They’re a rowdy bunch.”

The official handle of the Telugu film shared JJ Abrams speech with the caption, “Thank you @JJAbrams for hosting the show. Truly amazed by your presence ❤ #RRRMovie @ChineseTheatres.”

In November, JJ Abrams and SS Rajamouli both attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. At the time, RRR’s handle shared their photo and wrote in the caption, “And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie 🔥🌊🤩Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a 𝙃𝙐𝙂𝙀 𝙁𝘼𝙉 𝙤𝙛 #𝙍𝙍𝙍. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards.❤️”

RRR is hoping to land a spot in the nominations of the Academy Awards. The film has already landed two nominations at the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category (Naatu Naatu) and the Best Non-English Language Film. At the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the film has received five nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Song, Best Visual Effects and Best Foreign Language Film.