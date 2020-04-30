Why Online Rummy Has an Upper Hand over Other Mobile Games

Online rummy is becoming as popular as the real-world version of the card game Online rummy is becoming as popular as the real-world version of the card game

With rapid technological advancement, mobiles are becoming more and more equipped with huge RAM and HD graphics to support high-end mobile games. Millennials all across the globe prefer to play online games on their smartphones. From multiplayer games, car games to action games, there are several types of games that can be played on mobiles. But usually youngsters prefer to play online games like rummy. Therefore, online rummy is becoming as popular as the real-world version of the card game.

Reasons to Choose Online Rummy over Other Mobile Games

In this digital age, gamers are more willing to play their favourite real-world games on online platforms. Indians have taken their good old card game rummy to the online platforms. Due to the advancement of technology, mobile devices have become more capable of running massive games without lagging. A large number of people download the online rummy app and game regularly. Going through the article will help you to understand the reasons to opt for online rummy over other mobile games.

People’s Familiarity with the Game

Rummy wins over other mobile games because Indians are well familiar with the game and rummy rules are easy for them. Playing rummy has been part of India’s culture and the rummy card game is played at most family gatherings, which makes it a favourite pastime. So when people play online rummy, they have no problem getting used to the game.

On the other hand, other mobile games were introduced recently when people started using mobile widely. With continually changing mobile technology, those mobile games are also replaced by newer games. These games have a short life as users move on to other games soon. However, Indians keep playing rummy whenever they can as it has been part of their culture for centuries.

Opportunity to Win Cash Prizes

One of the most common questions in everyone’s minds is: What do I get by playing this game? When you play rummy online, you have an opportunity to win big cash prizes. Most gamers play rummy for entertainment, but if you are skilled enough, you can win prizes worth lakhs and crores. To start, you can check out rummy rules for fresher and then play practice games before you play cash games and win big cash.

However, in most of the other mobile games, you earn bonuses to unlock new weapons or just reach the next level of the game. Buying the upgrades from in-app purchases will let you scale up in such mobile games.

Exhilarating Experience

When you play rummy online, the cards are dealt with a random number generator and there is no scope for any cheating or bias. When a gamer forms sequences and sets using their mental abilities and smart thinking and outsmarts their opponent, it gives them an exhilarating experience. Fun and simple rummy rules with an element of challenge provide players with great excitement.

On the contrary, most other mobile games are all about reaching another level. After playing the same game for a specific time, gamers also get acquainted with some tricks and drills, which helps them to level up. However, in rummy, you always have a new challenge as the cards you get in every game are different. Here rummy again gets an upper hand over other mobile games.

Conclusion

Rummy has been transformed into an online game due to its immense popularity in the real world. Most other new mobile games sound exciting in the beginning, but once the novelty of those games fades away, people again go back to their favorite old card game rummy. Further, rummy generates a feeling of togetherness as it has been played at family gatherings for centuries. Besides, rummy helps people develop some skills that are very useful in real life, for example, decision-making, calculation and estimation, and multitasking. If you too want to develop these skills and make money by having fun, download a rummy app and start playing online rummy.

