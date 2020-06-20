TORF is setting the rules for a responsible & entertaining Game of Online Rummy

TORF – The Online Rummy Foundation TORF – The Online Rummy Foundation

INDIA has been seeing significant growth (estimated CAGR of 34%) in the online gaming space, with the market size being pegged at INR 2200 crore. Rummy occupies a special place in this space, having been acknowledged as a game of skill by the Supreme Court in multiple decrees. This means that it is perfectly legal to play Online Rummy in most states. Since this game of skill has not been historically regulated in any manner, self-regulation is helping operators in the industry earn the trust and confidence of their players. Here are 6 things you should know about self-regulation of the online rummy industry in India.

1. SELF REGULATION IS NOT NEW

Self regulation is practiced across the world in under-regulated or sunrise sectors. In the US, the ESRB or the Entertainment Software Rating Board, has been successfully enforcing regulations for the gaming market via a rating system. In India, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) was founded back in 1985 to monitor and regulate advertising practices in the Indian market.

2. SELF REGULATION IS NEEDED FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OF SUNRISE SECTORS

New industries and sectors are emerging due to technological advances, more access to the Internet, and changes in individual behaviour. Steady growth attracts new operators into the market, granting players the option to choose from multiple platforms. Self-regulation ensures standardisation across operators and is designed with players’ interest in mind, seeking to create a fair, secure, and responsible playing environment.

3. THE ONLINE RUMMY FEDERATION (TORF) IS THE SELF REGULATING BODY FOR INDIAN ONLINE RUMMY OPERATORS.

TORF is an independent not-for-profit society established under the Societies Registration Act, to guide and support the online rummy industry in providing sustainable and healthy entertainment to players across India. TORF has developed guidelines and operational standards to improve the functioning of online rummy operators.

4. TORF HAS PUT IN PLACE A CODE OF CONDUCT FOR ALL OPERATORS IN THE INDUSTRY TO FOLLOW

The code of conduct covers all the critical aspects of the gaming environment including technology and data security, player verification and KYC norms, financial information and liquidity management as well as the provision of options to players to be responsible gamers.

5. THE TORF SEAL IS A STRONG INDICATOR TO PLAYERS THAT THEIR CHOICE OF OPERATOR IS SAFE.

Frequent audits and checks are made on the operators to ensure they are adhering to the code of conduct laid out by TORF. The seal is provided and renewed annually based on the audits and the operator can display it prominently on their platform for players to see and understand that the platform they have chosen is safe.

6. THE CODE OF CONDUCT IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE A FAIR, SECURE AND RESPONSIBLE GAMING ENVIRONMENT THROUGH GUIDELINES THAT COVER:

■ Prevention of Money Laundering through adherence to international laws and a detailed KYC process.

■ Player protection through data encryption and data security law adherence, segregation of players’ deposits into a separate bank account and clear withdrawal timelines.

■ Assisting vulnerable players through self-exclusion options and a self-assessment questionnaire

■ Ensuring accountability through random number generator certification, prohibition of BOTS in game play, policies to allow only one account per player, daily and monthly deposit limit, and a robust complaint resolution process.

■ Advertisements must be realistic and not make false claims.

■ You can now find yourself a safe and secure place to practise your rummy skills, anytime,anywhere by looking for an operator with the TORF Seal.

