There’s nothing like carrier bundled complimentary media services for the 21st century Indian viewer

Unlimited content streaming made seamless with Carried Bundled Media Services by Telecom & OTT players in India

OTT in today’s day and age is not only a platform to binge-on trending content but has also become a way of life. Every Indian household is hooked on to the most-latest series, movies, documentaries and snackable content, online. As the world grapples with the pandemic of COVID-19 and stays safe at home under a lockdown, OTT and online content consumption has drastically gone up during these times of uncertainty. Along with working 24×7 from home – people of the country have become reliant on OTT streamed content as their sole source of infotainment.

While the great thing about OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Eros Now and others, is that they provide some variety of content for all age groups… but, the greater deal today is the availability of ‘bundled services’ by telecom companies and OTT players. According to a recent Ovum-Amdocs report on the OTT services suggested – ‘India has one of the highest numbers of users with carrier-bundled paid media services and Indians are most likely to turn to another network in pursuit of attractive carrier-bundled media.’ The study also suggested that that ‘64% of Indians have subscribed to premium media services bundled with their mobile or fixed telecoms subscription.’ These findings show that users are more inclined towards bundled services that provide tele-services as well as entertainment and information services on the go!

In a world full of cut throat competition and the race to be ahead of the others, bundling of services is a great way to retain users to a brand. Telecommunications players like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone have worked on some exceptional strategic partnerships with OTT platforms such as, Netflix, ZEE5, Hotstar, Voot and Amazon Prime Video to not only give users the best but also be on top of the their game.



Airtel’s bundled services is like a treasure chest for the user

Airtel has it covered for its prepaid as well as postpaid users with plans that have bundled services. For Postpaid users Airtel has 4 different plans starting from Rs. 499 to Rs. 1599 wherein, the user can enjoy streaming of premium ZEE5 shows and Amazon Prime Video series – anytime, anywhere! For postpaid customers, which for any telco company are the favorites, Airtel has offerings from ZEE5 and Airtel Prime video which is making them stick with the high ARPU plans, in order to extend the entertainment offerings across their base, Airtel recently extended strategic partnership with ZEE5 by providing free premium membership to all its users till 12th of July. These offers are nothing less than visual delight to the customers and gives them more and more reason to be a part of Bharti family. Airtel also offers Airtel Xtreme TV app to its customers where users can access free live TV, shows and many more!

What all does Reliance Jio have to offer to its users? The unmissable Jio TV and Jio Cinema

The Reliance Group has various offerings for its users. The Jio TV app is easily available for Android and iOS platforms. The platform consists of an ocean of more than 500 channels for the viewer along with 60 HD channels. Users are free to watch their favourites all in one place, From COLORS to Star Plus to HBO to Star Sports… The Jio TV also offers some value-adds like the Jio Sports Channels to enhance the user’s viewing experience. You’ve surely heard about Jio Cinemas – the app that has one of the largest library of movies and TV shows. If you are a movie buff and love TV shows to the core then here’s some good news for you – Jio Cinema is available on the Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and iOS platforms for all!



Vodafone gives the user, a world of entertainment on their tips

Vodafone sure doesn’t like to disappoint their customers… with Vodafone Play – the telecom player has given its users all the entertainment they need. What really is the Vodafone Play? Vodafone PLAY app is an offering for all Vodafone users where they can access content from OTT players such as ZEE5, Lionsgate, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji and SonyLIV. The Vodafone Play app entails more than 450 Live TV channels with access to 15,000 movies! There is another offering by Vodafone postpaid which is the ‘Vodafone RED plan’ which ranges from monthly subscription value of Rs. 399 and above, giving its high ARPU users access to thrillers, comedies, and all things entertainment with offerings from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.. How cool is that!!

The Future ‘of Collaboration’ or ‘is the Collaboration’

The strategic partnerships between telecommunication companies and OTT players have immensely benefitted the consumers of India as well as the brands. Not only do the users get access to premium content from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Hotstar and more but OTT viewership and customer retention for telecom companies has also significantly increased. Today, when the customer has an option to change their carrier sitting at home, it’s important for the players to work on retention and ring fence their users. And collaboration like these are not only going to help them push the lifetime value of their customers but also help them upsell their packs.

However, if you’re a prepaid or postpaid user and not subscribed to any OTT platform… you now know, it’s just a tap away!

