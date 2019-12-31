Looking back at ZEE5’s 2019: The largest creator of originals and regional content in India

ZEE5 premieres at least one original web series every month in six different languages ZEE5 premieres at least one original web series every month in six different languages

It has been an incredible year for ZEE5. From content to product and tech, the platform has seen great success. India’s largest creator of original content saw over 90+ million app downloads and recorded 8.9 million daily active users as of September 2019.

With over 125,000+ hours of fresh entertainment every day and unique indigenous stories told in an engaging way, ZEE5 streams in 12 different languages (Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Odia). Well, if you’re wondering the frequency of other regional languages on OTT platforms, it has risen significantly in the most recent years and ZEE5 has leveraged the statistics quite impressively, reaching and entertaining millions of viewers every day, that too in their desired language.

With the largest bouquet of Originals- 100+ released since 2018, ZEE5 premieres at least one original web series every month in six different languages and will continue to invest in churning out original content in various languages.

Some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry have featured in ZEE5’s Originals across languages this year. From Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kemmu, AjrunBijlani, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Jimmy Sheirgill along with Meena, Amala Akkineni, Prasanna, Muneeshkanth, Kaushik Ganguly, Anurag Urha, Spruha Joshi and many more.

ZEE5 has a robust film library with a fantastic curation of films. From URI: The Surgical Strike, Dream Girl, Simmba, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, PADMAN, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Parmanu, The Tashkent Files, The Accidental Prime Minister to Judgementall Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi and many more, ZEE5 continues to present its viewers with a great line-up of Bollywood movies.

While 2019 has been all about changes, the digital video platform seems to have its goals in place for the upcoming year as well.

What’s in store for 2020

Original Content

Some of ZEE5’s popular Originals will be back with Season 2 – Kaafir, The Final Call, Abhay, Poison as well as the launch of shows and films such as Never Kiss Your Best Friend, State of Siege: 26/11, Operation Parindey, Shukranu, The Casino, Sexpionage. ZEE5 aims to continue its position of the largest creator of Original content in 2020 as well.

Hyper-personalization for Segment of ONE

Besides taking care of your language preferences, ZEE5 will further segregate view lists basis your interest and taste. The content in 2020 will be super-personalized to a segment of ONE. The most prominent takeaway from ZEE5’s popularity would be its grand collaborations in 2019. ZEE5 was seen joining hands with many popular faces this year and it is all set to continue the trend in the very start of a new decade.

ZEE5 Super Family (ZSF) – The first direct face-off on an OTT platform

We’ve all seen our mothers anticipating a fight in a typical Saas-Bahu serial, but what if you’re rewarded for simply guessing? ZSF allows viewers to pick their favourite on-screen characters across TV shows in order to curate their own Super Family. This is certainly a brand new innovation that is aimed to bring the audience closer to their favourite Zee TV characters and that too in exciting new formats. Undoubtedly, the kind of engagement levels and traffic that ZEE5 witnessed with gamification was exceptional and 2020 will see the platform adopting similar ways to foster new connections.

Betting big on Ad:tech 2.0

OTT platforms with their massive user base have also started attracting brands for digital advertising. In 2019, ZEE5 launched tools like Infonomix, Ampli5, Ad-Valut, WishBox and Play5 under its Ad-suite and is betting big on Ad:tech 2.0 to help deliver KPI’s for brands in the most efficient way possible.

