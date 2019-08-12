Likee celebrates 73 years of independence with “No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN” campaign

It has just been a month since the Singapore based BIGO technology has rebranded its short video app, LIKE to Likee wherein the added E signifies innovation and creativity at its best. From simply allowing the world to create amazing videos, the upgraded features now have a lot to offer. The app gives you easy access to a gallery full of 300+ Stickers and mind-boggling AI beauty filters. Yes, it is happening; millions of followers worldwide are going bananas over magic filters. Plus, the added feature that enables them to create valuable video content is a complete delight! After all, who wouldn’t want to experience a world of their own?

In collaboration with the Indian Express, one of the leading media platforms in India, Likee is all set to initiate a record-breaking event this independence day. To celebrate 73 years of independence, Likee has joined hands with the Express Group to resonate the patriotic sentiments with its “No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN‘ campaign. Uniting Indians from all over the world, Hima Das, the Indian sprint runner and a recipient of several accolades will launch the campaign by waving the Indian flag, encouraging everyone to participate in the event by making a video of their own. The first Indian Sprinter to become a gold medalist at an international track event is yet again making India proud.

With this campaign, Likee expects to hit the Guinness World Record with the most number of people waving flags virtually to express their love for the country. This means that we’re soon going to be a part of a global event and remember, every video counts.

Well, it is certainly going to be a fight resisting this campaign. Additionally, it is not just going to be a simple flag-waving video activity. The special effects and voice audio by Likee will make the event all the more impactful. The app will play the legendary “Saare Jahaan Se Acha” in the background that will be complemented with other special effects. All you need to do is shoot the flag-waving gesture, and voice audio along with other special effects will be generated automatically. The complete audio played in the background would be “Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara, aao doston sath milkar desh ka tiranga lehraye”

We’ve seen a short video app transform from simple videos to great magical effects and diversity in video content, but this of all the initiatives is one milestone that will make every Indian proud. Likee has already garnered millions of followers in a span of just two years and has even rewarded its users for bringing valuable content to the table. With such huge contributions, the app is transcending to new heights and we’re sure that the leading short video app will introduce many such features and campaigns in the coming years.

This independence day, let’s pledge to be a part of a record-breaking #IAMINDIAN campaign by waving the Indian Flag. Log in your favorite Likee app now and let’s make it happen!