Join ZEE5 Club to watch your favourite TV shows before TV and lots more only at Rs. 365 annually

Stay home, sit back and relax by becoming a ZEE5 Club Member Stay home, sit back and relax by becoming a ZEE5 Club Member

At just a rupee a day, viewers can enjoy their favourite TV shows before they go on air and catch up on what they missed, along with a host of ZEE5 Originals, films, ALTBalaji and Zindagi shows and lots more! The ZEE5 Club Pack, at an affordable Rs 365 annually, allows users to watch content anywhere anytime, minus the irritation of too many ad breaks.

Fans of shows across languages such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya (Hindi), Sembaruthi (Tamil), Gattimela, Jothe Jotheyali (Kannada), Agga Bai Sasubai (Marathi) and many more have the golden opportunity to know what happens in their favourite shows before many others with access to the ZEE5 Club pack.

If you love your TV shows, you can stream your daily dose of entertainment even before it’s telecast, on your smartphone or browser or Smart TV. For viewing pleasure on a large screen, you can cast it on two devices concurrently for Club Pack users. Users can watch tomorrow’s premiere episodes (across languages) today, exclusively curated shows in Hindi as well as in available regional languages. As a ZEE5 Club member, one gets access to an ad-free TV experience, can watch over 1000+ super hit movies, 90+ Channels on LIVE TV, kids content, Exclusive shows from Zindagi and ALTBalaji along with some foreign language dubbed content and movies in Korean and Turkish.

ZEE5, the OTT platform is bringing the best of content to viewers – Be a part of the ZEE5 Club now ZEE5, the OTT platform is bringing the best of content to viewers – Be a part of the ZEE5 Club now

The Club Pack is designed to provide value and accessibility to new age women audiences. To bring in youth (18-30 years), edgy content is included. The nearly ad-free OTT content on a TV set may actually motivate the users to shift from DTH to OTT faster.

One can buy the Club pack through the ZEE5 web, app, connected devices and through partner platforms. Viewers no longer have to pay for content that isn’t according to their preference. Through the app, while consumers can see all the content at the platform, they will be able to access only what is part of their subscribed pack.

The ZEE5 Club Pack is for you, if you enjoy watching your favourite shows before TV, get access to movies and original content, without putting a strain on your budget.

Subscribe Now for exclusive entertainment. Go Ad Free.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.