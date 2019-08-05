How Instagram fueled the success of Social Media startup Instantbollywood – Simi Deol

As one of the most widely consumed Bollywood channels with a user base of nearly 20 million+ followers across its properties, InstantBollywood has established itself as leading entertainment portal with a global audience. Needless to say that the industry has noticed and the result has been a marvellous entrepreneurial set up which has allowed for the financial flourishment of all those involved.

In 2012, Simi Deol, a Psychology graduate from the United States, moved to India after being married. She was sick and tired of working the 9-5 job and wanted to harness this time as an opportunity to do something that was not just a job. She ran a traditional Bollywood blog for a while but soon realized that websites would be replaced by social media. Thereafter she tried her hand in the e-commerce business but with little success. Her 3rd try was on Instagram when she realized that no one was really catering to the needs of Bollywood enthusiasts on Instagram which was new in India. Simi seized this opportunity and InstantBollywood was born.

InstantBollywood is a hub of activity as photos of celebrities at events, trailer launches, at the airport, at restaurants, and anywhere else they are spotted are posted. In addition a whole plethora of posts including movie stills, movie posters, dialogue promos, mahurats, trailer release events etc are also posted. Being a photo oriented platform, Instagram is the best choice for the movie and entertainment business in addition to YouTube on where to put out their content.

InstantBollywood has a lot of firsts to its credit, including being the first Bollywood based Instagram profile to reach the 100k, 500k, 1 million, and even the 5 million mark. Those are big numbers and of course they attract big brands. T-Series, Amazon, Reliance, Tik Tok, Book My Show, LG, Viacom, Pepsi, Koovs, Beardo, are just come of the brands that have partnered with InstantBollywood to promote their shows and movies.

Simi says that she definitely has a lot of things in the pipeline, and the most exciting of them being launching their own YouTube channel. They are partnering up with some amazing people for the same and want to do it with a bang. Simi says that this will be an important step in the diversification of the InstantBollywood brand. However, more importantly, it will allow them to create an even more wonderful platform that can give a chance to budding talent via creation of web series and other mini shows.