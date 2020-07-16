Hilarious drama-comedy served hot & breaking stereotypes: ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ on ZEE5 tops the list of ‘comedy’ movies with a plot brimming with laughs

Urvashi Rautela as Bhanupriya Awasthi in ZEE5’s ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ – Streaming Now. Urvashi Rautela as Bhanupriya Awasthi in ZEE5’s ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ – Streaming Now.

It’s not surprising that the most preferred genre nowadays in the OTT & digital space is ‘comedy’. Restricted at home, all thanks to the pandemic – everyone loves themselves some comedy! Latest trends suggest, 79% Indians adore ‘comedy’ – movies and series that have comic elements in heaps. Keeping in line with the popular choice of the audiences… to get the flavour of frolic going strong, ZEE5 is out with ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ to make your ‘dramedy’ taste buds drool! Is it July 16, already? Bhanu’s tale releases today on ZEE5!

A movie encapsulated with comedy & drama; this is the life-tale of a simple yet distinctive character – Bhanupriya. ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ girdles around a 24-year-old college-goer, someone who likes to keep to herself and is supremely conservative. The catch here is – she is 24 and wants to lose her virginity but only on her terms of love. Watching the flick, we discovered the spotlight shining bright on the theme of female desires of love and relationships. Written and Directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal, the Bollywood ‘dramedy’ is an ultra-modern take on ‘my life my way’ but with some twists here & there…

To lose it or not: Watch Virgin Bhanupriya’s trailer right here-



The movie is all about a rock solid star cast with two stellar actors Urvashi Rautela as Bhanupriya Awasthi and her love interest Gautam Gulati as Arjun Pilli, not to miss the laughter riot Archna Puran Singh as Bhanu’s mother. It goes without saying, a film can never be a dull one with the three in it! The cast surely makes ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ a magnet for the viewer.

As for us, the cast in the movie is the engine to the slap stick train.

Along with being a laughter express, the plot of ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ breaks stereotypes at many levels… making it a must-watch. From speaking openly about virginity to physical relationships, Bhanupriya’s story can be relatable to the youth of the 21st century.

Along with a crisp script, this new-age movie is fast-paced and a true entertainer. If you have had a hectic week, then this is the train you want to hop on for a good laugh!

A character worth watching out for is the ‘astrologer’ who blames it all on bad luck. Believe it or not… it’s true! Urvashi Rautela aka Bhanupriya Awasthi’s main dilemma lies in finding love and consequently not being able to lose her precious like flowers – virginity. The comical character of the astrologer has a solution for the apparent bad luck lingering on the lead’s head – promising to get her on with love and life.

Quick-witted to the ‘T’ here are some comprehensive takeaways from the movie for us: First being, intimacy with love is the real deal, the second insight we grabbed is – the choice of loving someone is completely one’s own decision and the last… bricks of your life’s path have to be laid by you, in simpler terms – your life, your decisions; end of story!

Overall, writer and director Ajay Lohan has added his style of comedy to the love narrative bringing all elements in complete sync. Bhanupriya Awasthi’s tale of confusion, love and all things growing-up should be on your ‘must-watch’ list with a 100 percent recommendation.

Be prepared to get your ribs tickled and jaw hurting because ZEE5’s latest ‘dramedy’ hits all the right comic notes. A fun watch and mood uplifting feature, streaming now exclusively on ZEE5. Don’t you want to find out whether Bhanu stays a virgin for life or makes the move to love?

Head over to ZEE5 to get hooked!

