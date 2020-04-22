Here’s your ultimate ZEE5 binge-watching guide #StayHomeToZEE5

Download and Subscribe to ZEE5 now Download and Subscribe to ZEE5 now

As India unites to practice social distancing in a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, people are finding different ways to bond with their families. ZEE5, which currently streams in 11 different languages, captures the interest of all its viewers.

Your favourite TV stars

Nothing is better than a star-studded prime time with your family. From twisty romance, endless drama to edge-of-the seat thrillers, ZEE5 Originals feature many renowned faces from the industry. Actors like Arjun Bijlani ( State of Siege: 26/11 ), Ravi Dubey ( Jamai 2.0 ), Nakuul Mehta ( Never Kiss Your Best Friend ) & Rajeev Khandelwal ( Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala ), have made a mark with their respective characters that the audience has loved.

The best of Romance

Never Kiss Your Best Friend is an adaptation from Sumrit Shahi’s book of the same name, a story of two best friends who reconnect after a long separation grappling with their complicated feelings for each other, starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh. You will also enjoy Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s crackling chemistry in this edgier and unpredictable digital sequel of the popular television show Jamai Raja, Jamai 2.0 . Watch Veer and Sameera rekindle their love story in Broken But Beautiful 2 , a ZEE5 starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. Another intense tale of friendship and love streaming on the platform is Fittrat . The show features an impressive cast featuring Krystle D’souza, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. So, get yourself a bucket of popcorn, some nachos and start binge-watching your favourite romantic shows on ZEE5.

New-Age Stories

Virgin Bhasskar , a hysterical comedy starring Anant V Joshi and Rutpanna Aishwarya is based on a porn novelist who is still a virgin. The real Pyaar ka Saregama begins when he falls in love with a girl named Vidhi, daughter of a police officer. Love Bites is another coming-of-age story that is based on Anmol Rana’s best-selling book – Those 7 Days. The plot revolves around a young boy, Vishwas who travels from a small town to a big city for his first job and meets 7 women whom he learns different lessons from. This series stars Anshuman Malhotra, Priyal Gor, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, Harshadaa Vijay, Teena Singh and Puneesh Sharma. REJCTX is an edgy, fast-paced thriller and a coming of age story of a group of youngsters. It features an impressive cast comprising Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait and talented youngsters like Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Prabhneet Singh, Anisha Victor, Pooja Shetty, Ahmed Masi Wali, Khalid Siddique and Ridhi Khakhar.

