Enjoy unlimited ZEE5 entertainment experience by claiming your free subscription now

A national lockdown has been imposed for the first time in India’s history to contain the spread of a deadly virus, the Coronavirus. While social distancing is the only way to fight the ongoing crisis, the question remains, how exactly do we make the most of it? Besides working from the comfort of our homes, staying all cooped up indoors can only be made bearable if we learn the right ways to connect with each other. We all are different in our own ways. While some like grabbing a book over watching television, others can spend all night binge-watching their favourite shows online. But no matter how many activities we plan for the day, watching movies together always tops the list.

The online streaming platforms are waging a war against each other during this critical time with a host of new shows and movies every week. One OTT platform that stands tall to the competition is ZEE5, the largest creator of originals and regional content in India. ZEE5 started 2020 on a fantabulous note by surprising its users with a resolution binge calendar, followed by an amazing March lineup. Well, it’s the fourth month and ZEE5 continues its legacy with yet another interesting revelation. If you are an Airtel platinum postpaid customer, you can now enjoy 4500+ shows and movies by claiming ZEE5 subscription free of cost on Airtel Thanks app while if you are a Vodafone or Idea customer you can enjoy the content free on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies, and TV app.

Here’s a quick tutorial on how Airtel users can enjoy unlimited ZEE5 entertainment by availing this offer on their #airtelThanks app

Open My Airtel Thanks App on your mobile phone Tap on the Discover airtelThanks tab at the top right corner Click Claim under the ZEE5 subscription thumbnail Tap on Activate now Enter your mobile number and set a password to register, click continue to proceed In case you don’t have the ZEE5 App, you will be redirected to the app store. Click ‘GET’ to download the app Once the app is downloaded, tap on ZEE5 App icon Login with your mobile number and password and enjoy unlimited ZEE5 entertainment!

For Vodafone operators, here’s your free ZEE5 subscription guide:

Open Vodafone Play app on your mobile phone Scroll through to check out ZEE5 movies, TV shows and Originals Tap on the ZEE5 movie/show/original you wish to watch You will be directed to the app store in case you do not have the ZEE5 app downloaded Download the ZEE5 app. And start enjoying ZEE5

