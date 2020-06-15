Enjoy uninterrupted and unmatched entertainment with ZEE5 and Jio Fiber

Jio Fiber now offers unlimited and premium content from the much loved OTT platform ZEE5 Jio Fiber now offers unlimited and premium content from the much loved OTT platform ZEE5

What’s your idea of a perfect evening? We bet it would be, a scrumptiously cooked meal with your loved ones and an engaging TV series to binge on till midnight… nothing could get better than that!

Currently, where the entire world is facing the treacherous situation of COVID-19, the new way of life is to stay put at home as much as possible. In such grim times, the only way to escape into a world of fun and entertainment is to stay glued to your TV screens and mobile phones, watching shows and movies. In times like these, ZEE5 and Jio bring life to screens by providing access to an unmatched content library for their viewers. Movies and Shows such as Ghoomketu, Chintu ka Birthday, RejctX, State of Siege:26/11, Mentalhood and many more have come closer to the user with Jio Fiber and its various exclusive yet reasonable offerings and plans.

The lockdown in India which came into place from March 23 got the entire country slowed down and the only one mission was to stay safe and keep maximum social distance from others! While India was confined at home and keeping safety first – the demand for OTT content and latest shows has gone up multi-fold where kids, adults and the elders at home enjoyed latest movies and seasons. ZEE5 from its inception has been a champion in the OTT segment – winning hearts of millions of Indians with its superior and unmatched content, be it in the genres of horror, romance, comedy, thrillers, or action! In a zest to add more feathers to its hat, ZEE5 has made a mark in its distribution, pan India, with a partnership with Jio Fiber to benefit users in every way possible. The joining of hands between ZEE5 and Jio Fiber has helped both the brands reach viewers in applaudable ways…



Here’s what you cannot & shouldn’t miss

To avail the free subscription of ZEE5 Premium and various other benefits by Jio, the very first step is to install a Set Top Box by Jio. Once the Set Top Box is set up, the user needs to purchase a Jio Fiber Plan (Silver and above) to enjoy free benefits. The user can enjoy uninterrupted access to ZEE5 and its bespoke library of 4500+ movies,120+ originals and must-watch shows. With content across 12 languages, ZEE5 is a one-stop complete destination for movie and pure entertainment lovers!

“Having established ourselves as an entertainment super-app of India, with the largest catalogue of bespoke content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. Through our partnership with Jio & its digital ecosystem, we will leverage the synergies between the brands and further strengthen our presence across the country. With continuous addition to our extensive and diverse content library across 12 different languages amidst the lockdown, we have ensured that Jio Fiber customers stay engaged & entertained, across devices.”, says, Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India.

In a digitally forward world, players in the digital and entertainment space have to always buck up and keep themselves upgraded, and that isn’t a hidden fact! Amongst the many OTT players in India, ZEE5 has constantly been on their toes to deliver quality content even in the tumultuous times of COVID-19. With exciting shows being released, ZEE5’s content has always garnered eyeballs from the start but, during and post the lockdown phase – ZEE5’s viewership has reached new heights with exceptional engagement on the platform and its shows! ZEE5 has maintained the connect with the viewers and also adhered religiously to all the entertainment needs of the Indian viewer! What’s more exciting in the coming days is that ZEE5 and Jio will further deepen their successful partnership with the integration of ZEE5 on the JioTv+ app to keep the Jio Fiber customer engaged and entertained.

